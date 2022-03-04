New bridges work across Thanjavur Grand Anicut canal begins

By Express News Service

THNAJVUR: The preliminary work to construct new bridges across the Grand Anicut canal (Pudhu Aaru) and the Vadavaru, which cut across the arterial Gandhiji Salai, began on Wednesday. The old bridge across the canal was constructed around 90 years ago and was named Irwin Bridge after the Gandhi-Irwin pact was signed in 1931. Following an increase in traffic in the area, it has been decided to build two bridges in the same spot after demolishing the old bridge.

"The length of the Grand Anicut canal bridge is 37 metres and two bridges are to be constructed to make it a four-lane way," an official of the Highways Department told TNIE. These bridges are to be constructed using the open foundation technique at the cost of `1.5 crores each. The work of creating an approach road for a new bridge began on Wednesday.

"The work of digging for the foundation will begin in a week and the construction will be over before June when water would be released in the Cauvery river system, including the Grand Anicut canal," officials said.

Simultaneously, the work of constructing two bridges across the Vadavaru in the northern end of Gandhiji Road in the Karanthai area is also being taken up. The road, which is being used for vehicles going out of Thanjavur city to places like Kumbakonam and Ariyalur, is very narrow. Hence, it was decided by the Highways Department to build two bridges across the Vadavaru using the pile foundation technique. The work of constructing these two new bridges will also be completed before June, officials said.

The length of these bridges would be 27 metres each and would come up at a cost of `1.5 crores each, the officials added. City buses and vehicles plying through this bridge would be diverted through the old Tiruvaiyaru road connecting the East Gate area and Vennatrankarai. Inter-city buses coming from Chennai and Kumbakonam would be diverted through the bypass road and enter the city through the Nagapattinam road in Thanjavur, sources said.