Parents hold Manjal Neer for transwoman in Cuddalore

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Around three years ago, Nisha--a transperson from Virudhachalam-- never would have imagined returning home. But, not only did her parents welcome her back a month ago, despite their earlier anger, they hosted a Manjal Neer function (a puberty function) for their daughter on Wednesday.

Usually, such functions are held for transpersons a year after their gender-affirmation surgery.

"But, we decided to organise it for her," said her mother K Amudha. Relatives and friends thronged the function and conveyed their best wishes to the 21-year-old.

Her relatives performed the ritual and blessed her. Nisha's school friends also dropped by to wish her.

According to a local source from Virudachalam, Nisha is the daughter of wage-labourer Kolanji (46) of Veerapandian Street and Amudha, a sanitary worker. Nisha studied at a private school at Virudhachalam and later moved to a high school at Tiruchy

"After my schooling, I stayed at home. I used to do household work. I always used to play with girl children. My parents asked me about my identity and I replied I always felt like a woman. They got angry and asked me to leave home," explained Nisha.

Nisha travelled to Tiruchy and befriended the trans community there. A year ago, after her gender-affirmation surgery, she made a long journey home.

"A few months ago, when she came home, she explained her situation. She made us understand everything and we accepted her." said Amudha.