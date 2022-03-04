STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Red alert in TN districts withdrawn as depression brews

A depression formed in the Bay of Bengal and the rare weather system was inching close to the Tamil Nadu coast, the regional meteorological centre (RMC) said on Thursday.

Representational Image (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A depression formed in the Bay of Bengal and the rare weather system was inching close to the Tamil Nadu coast, the regional meteorological centre (RMC) said on Thursday. Only two times in the past—1934 and 1998—has a depression formed in the Bay and impacted the TN coast. But, the MET office withdrew the red alert issued in few districts here, saying chances of extreme rainfall in excess of 20 cm fizzled out. 

The weather system is about 900 km of Chennai. “It is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours. It may move northwestwards along and off the Sri Lankan east coast to north TN Coast during next 48 hours,” said S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology, RMC.  

On March 4, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, delta districts and UT. On March 5, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, delta districts and UT . Heavy rain is likely  in isolated places over Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Tiruchirapalli.  
 

