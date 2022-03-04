STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relative of POCSO victim stabs accused

The relative of a POCSO victim stabbed the suspect in a bid to stop him from assaulting her family. The incident happened near Kinathukkadavu on Wednesday.

Published: 04th March 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The relative of a POCSO victim stabbed the suspect in a bid to stop him from assaulting her family. The incident happened near Kinathukkadavu on Wednesday. Police said a 25-year-old was arrested last year for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

He got bail four months ago and had been on the lookout for the girl claiming she was his wife. Meanwhile, the girl gave birth last March. The youth, in  an inebriated condition created a ruckus outside the house of the victim’s relative, and was stabbed. The man who assaulted him was arrested.

