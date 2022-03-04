Russia-Ukraine war: Tiruppur youth’s medical dream caught in crossfire

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Russia is not just pummelling Ukraine, but also bombarding the future of students pursuing medicine there. P Aarvind of Vijayalakshmi Nagar is among the 23 students from Tiruppur district whose dreams are caught in the crossfire.

The 19-year-old is a first-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University. His father, K Paneer Selvam, works as a cutting master in a garment unit and took loans of several lakh to fuel his son’s ambition.

Speaking to TNIE, Paneer Selvam said, “Aarvind was keen to become a doctor and we enrolled him in a NEET coaching centre. But his score was not enough to get admission in either a government or private medical college. We looked for a management quota seat in private colleges, but the fees was more than `1.20 crore for five years, which we could not afford.

As he was depressed, his friend told him about Ukraine’s state-run universities which offered medical education at low costs. With the help of a private education consultancy, he secured a seat in Kharkiv National Medical University. The total cost worked out to Rs 30 lakh and we pooled in Rs 10 lakh for visa, hostel and first-year fees through loan. He left for Ukraine in December 2021.”

Throwing light on Aarvind’s current situation, he said, “My son said there was not enough support from the college, but the hostel warden helped the students to safety. In the first few days of the bombing, the students were advised to stay in the subway of metro railway station. For four days, the students managed to get food twice a day but there was a scarcity of water. Many times, he, along with his friend, attempted to move out in search of food, but the senior students stopped them from doing so.”

“Aarvind told us they will be travelling by train to reach the Romania border which is 1,200 km away. He telephoned us two days ago, and said he was worried about his career. That was the last we heard from him. We are waiting for his call.”