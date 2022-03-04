STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Russia-Ukraine war: Tiruppur youth’s medical dream caught in crossfire

Speaking to TNIE, Paneer Selvam said, “Aarvind was keen to become a doctor and we enrolled him in a NEET coaching centre.

Published: 04th March 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Aarvind, a medical student from Tiruppur, with his family. Aarvind is pursuing medicine in Kharkiv National Medical University | Express

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Russia is not just pummelling Ukraine, but also bombarding the future of students pursuing medicine there. P Aarvind of Vijayalakshmi Nagar is among the 23 students from Tiruppur district whose dreams are caught in the crossfire.

The 19-year-old is a first-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University. His father, K Paneer Selvam, works as a cutting master in a garment unit and took loans of several lakh to fuel his son’s ambition. 

Speaking to TNIE, Paneer Selvam said, “Aarvind was keen to become a doctor and we enrolled him in a NEET coaching centre. But his score was not enough to get admission in either a government or private medical college. We looked for a management quota seat in private colleges, but the fees was more than `1.20 crore for five years, which we could not afford.

As he was depressed, his friend told him about Ukraine’s state-run universities which offered medical education at low costs. With the help of a private education consultancy, he secured a seat in Kharkiv National Medical University. The total cost worked out to Rs 30 lakh and we pooled in Rs 10 lakh for visa, hostel and first-year fees through loan. He left for Ukraine in December 2021.”

Throwing light on Aarvind’s current situation, he said, “My son said there was not enough support from the college, but the hostel warden helped the students to safety. In the first few days of the bombing, the students were advised to stay in the subway of metro railway station. For four days, the students managed to get food twice a day but there was a scarcity of water. Many times, he, along with his friend, attempted to move out in search of food, but the senior students stopped them from doing so.”

“Aarvind told us they will be travelling by train to reach the Romania border which is 1,200 km away. He telephoned us two days ago, and said he was worried about his career. That was the last we heard from him. We are waiting for his call.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia-Ukraine war Tiruppur Ukraine medical student RUSSIA Tamil Nadu student Indian student
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp