Thanjavur student's suicide: NCPCR report highlights gaps in police probe

Says child care institution functions without permission and highlights lack of facilities

Published: 04th March 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

A team of CBI officials on their way to inspect girls hostel in Michaelpatti, Thanjavur, on Monday | Express

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which conducted an inquiry into the suicide of a minor girl at a school in Thanjavur, has highlighted the lapses in the investigation and stated that the police failed to probe the alleged attempt to convert the girl to Christianity. It has also recommended the DGP to take disciplinary action against the officers concerned.

It also pointed out that the child care institution (CCI) was functioning without required permission and emphasised the lack of facilities there. The report prepared by the NCPCR investigation team, led by NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, also urged the Chief Secretary to take action against the district authorities.

During interaction with the police, it was informed that the accused had not been taken to the crime scene to recreate the alleged incident and seizure of evidence. The investigating officer also informed that they did not seek immediate remand of the warden, said the report, apart from mentioning that everything was cleaned up at the hostel when the team visited, suggesting tampering of evidence. Raising suspicion whether a fair investigation was held, it said the police had not been able to identify the source of herbicide consumed by the student.

The report alleged that the police were trying to conceal material facts pertaining to the care given to the child and also ignored the family’s pleas to investigate if the minor was forced to convert to Christianity. After the girl fell sick, CCI authorities failed to take her to a hospital immediately. It is learnt that the girl was made to do official work of the CCI by the warden, it mentioned.

Stating that the home was run illegally, the report said the home was registered as a children’s home in the year 2016 under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act 2015. “While an application was made for withdrawal in 2017, it was not approved. Another application under the Tamil Nadu Hostel and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act 2014 also did not get approved,” it added. 

The report said no individual beds were available and not even mattresses were provided to the children.
The report also said that inspections made by the Child Welfare Committee and the inspection committee constituted by the government were not conducted. The NCPCR also recommended the Chief Secretary to provide counselling and compensation to the brother of the deceased and shift all the children residing in the said CCI following due procedure.

