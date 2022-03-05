STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIADMK breaches DMK bastion in Manapparai municipality

Indirect elections to the post of chairperson saw a twist in Manapparai municipality as AIADMK candidate emerged victorious by defeating the DMK candidate.

Representational image (File| MK Ashok Kumar)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Indirect elections to the post of chairperson saw a twist in Manapparai municipality as AIADMK candidate emerged victorious by defeating the DMK candidate. The municipality, which had been the DMK bastion for several decades, was captured by the AIADMK for the first time.

Out of the total 27 wards in the municipality, DMK and AIADMK had won 11 wards each, and Independents five wards. While the Independents had reportedly promised to support the DMK, a surprise awaited the ruling party on election day. After voting by the councillors, AIADMK chairperson candidate Sudha got 15 votes and defeated DMK candidate Geetha Micheal Raj, who got 12 votes.

As the municipality falls under the DMK’s Tiruchy south district unit, which is led by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, this defeat is seen as a setback for him. It should also be noted that the DMK had registered 100 percent victory in Tiruchy district in three consecutive elections — the Parliamentary, Assembly and the rural local body elections.  

