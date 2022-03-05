STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin to inaugurate three-day property fair at trade centre

Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the 14th edition of South India’s biggest property fair “CREDAI Fair-Pro 2022” and unveil ‘Real Estate Vision 2030’ on Saturday.

Published: 05th March 2022 04:37 AM

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the 14th edition of South India’s biggest property fair “CREDAI Fair-Pro 2022” and unveil ‘Real Estate Vision 2030’ on Saturday. The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association (CREDAI) is organising the three-day event at Nandambakkam Trade Centre from Friday.

The fair-pro displays the entire housing portfolio within Chennai Metropolitan Area including Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts. There are 73 stalls set up in the event. Padam Dugar, President, Credai Chennai, said CREDAI will offer lowest prices for three days. From Monday onwards, the prices will rise due to increase in cost of raw materials.

R Aishwarya, a visitor, told TNIE that she lives in a rented house at West Mambalam. Though her family decided to buy a home, they were unaware of builders. Besides, they were not interested to approach middlemen to buy the property. Hence, for the last four months, they have been running from pillar to post, but they remained unsatisfied.  

“After visiting the fair-pro, we hope to book a villa. We are approaching two-three developers. Our dream becomes reality once it is finalised,” she said with a smile on Aishwarya face. Another visitor S Srinivasan, of Kancheepuram, said home buyers would benefit from the fair since they would be able to see several developers under one roof.

CM condoles death of cricket legend Shane Warne
Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday expressed shock over the sudden demise of Australian spin legend Shane Warne. "Can't avoid but say 'Gone too soon'. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, fans and cricket fraternity who mourn the loss of a true genius," the Chief Minister said in his condolence message. 

