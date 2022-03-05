DMK gets top posts in Ariyalur, Perambalur

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR/PERAMBALUR: Indirect elections to the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson were held in Perambalur, Ariyalur and Jayankondam municipalities. DMK candidates won the posts in Ariyalur and Perambalur, while VCK won in Jayankondam.

In Ariyalur municipality, DMK and AIADMK have 7 councillors each and independents 4 in the total of 18 wards.

DMK candidate Shanthi Kalaivanan, who won in ward 5, and AIADMK candidate Jeeva Senthil, who won in ward 17, filed nomination. Shanthi received 10 votes, while Jeeva Senthil got 8 votes.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister SS Sivasankar later presented a bouquet to Shanthi, who was elected chairperson.

The election for vice-chairperson was scheduled to take place in the afternoon. However, only 7 members of the AIADMK and an independent came to the municipal office. Ariyalur Municipality Commissioner Chitra Soniya announced that the election would be postponed until further notice by the State Election Commission as it has less than 50 per cent members.

In Jayankondam municipality, out of a total of 21 wards, DMK won 10, AIADMK and PMK won won 4 each, VCK won 2 and independents got one. VCK candidate Sumathi Sivakumar, who won in ward 10, was elected unopposed as chairperson. DMK candidate V Karunanidhi, who won in ward 8, was elected as vice-chairperson. DMK's Jayankondam MLA Ka So Ka Kannan greeted them.

Out of 21 wards in Perambalur municipality, DMK won in 15, AIADMK won 3, VCK won 1 and independents two. DMK candidate Ambiga Rajendran, who who won in ward 11, was elected unopposed as chief of Perambalur municipality. DMK candidate Hari Bhaskar, who won in ward 20, was elected vice-chairperson.