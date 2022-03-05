DMK rebels defeat allies, Stalin asks them to quit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sporadic violence and official candidates being defeated by rebels marked the indirect polls to local body chief posts held across Tamil Nadu on Friday. After news about DMK members voting against alliance party candidates emerged from across the State, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, after a discussion with party leaders at the headquarters, issued a statement asking rebel partymen who won the civic chief posts to resign immediately and meet him.

“DMK workers threw discipline to the wind and bagged seats allotted to alliance partners. They (the violators) may think that they have achieved something but as a president of the party I feel ashamed,” Stalin said. Expressing his regret to the alliance partners, the CM said, “The camaraderie that brought us people’s goodwill should never be shattered.”

While the DMK itself lost Panrutti and Usilampatt municipality chief posts to its rebel candidates, the Congress, which was allotted six municipality chairperson posts in the DMK alliance, lost in five — Devakkottai, Theni, Gangeyam, Karumathampatti and Gobichettipalayam.

The CPM, which got two posts, lost in Thirumurugampoondi municipality, and the VCK, which got two chief posts, lost in Nellikuppam municipality. While CPI lost Koothanallur municipality, the ruling alliance was also defeated in at least 20 town panchayats due to rebel candidates or cross-voting.

The defeat of DMK alliance partners in the indirect polls, however, was not entirely unexpected. In most of the local bodies allotted to them, the DMK alliance partners, save a few local bodies, had won only a few seats ranging from one to five.

Commenting on the defeat of Congress candidates, TNCC general secretary GK Muralidharan told TNIE, “Congress party was given six municipality chairperson posts, but the party was able to bag only Surandai municipality chairperson post in Tenkasi. This is a breach of alliance dharma.”

After the VCK lost Nellikuppam municipality and P Mallapuram town panchayat president posts, VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan urged Stalin to order rebel candidates to resign. CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan too slammed DMK functionaries.

Intermittent violence was also reported at several places with elections in Vellalore town panchayat in Coimbatore postponed after DMK workers clashed with AIADMK cadres after the latter secured a majority. Ballot sheets were torn and ballot box was thrown outside the panchayat office. AIADMK MLAs led by senior leader SP Velumani met Collector GS Sameeran and submitted a petition urging him to ensure free and fair election. CPM councilors, too, staged a protest, alleging that they were not allowed to take part in the elections.

In Karumathampatti municipality, a DMK councillor contested and won the chairman post allotted for the Congress. After the Congress councillors resorted to protests, vice-chairman post was offered to them.



Election in Suleswaranpatti town panchayat in Pollachi was cancelled, despite DMK winning all wards, because of clashes between factions. The indirect poll in Courtallam town panchayat which has eight councillors was postponed as four DMK councillors did not turn up, leading to lack of quorum. In Alangulam, DMK’s official chairman candidate Uma was defeated by the party’s rebel candidate, M Sudha.