DMK rebels draw attention in Mayiladuthurai municipality

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI/NAGAPATTINAM: Tense moments were witnessed in Mayiladuthurai Municipality on Friday, when some DMK councillors rebelled against the nominated candidate for the post of chairperson.

Indirect elections took place in Mayiladuthurai Municipality, which has 36 wards. DMK's town secretary and ward 21 councillor 'Gundamani' N Selvaraj filed nomination for the chairperson post. Selvaraj, who is the former vice-chairperson, was the party's official candidate for the post.

However, ward 9 councillor and former chairperson J Lingarajan of the DMK rebelled and filed his nomination as well. Sources said that after being "overlooked" by his party, he was fancying his chances for a second term as chairperson. A total of 35 councillors voted as ward 19 is yet to elect its councillor. Lingarajan received 16 votes, and one vote was declared invalid. Selvaraj received 18 votes and was declared winner.

For the post of vice-chairperson, ward 4 councillor S Sivakumar and ward 10 councillor KG Sambath contested. This was also close as both are from the DMK and the odds were almost even. Out of 35 votes, Sambath received 16 votes while Sivakumar received 19 votes. Sivakumar was declared winner.

Indirect elections took place in Sirkazhi Municipality, which has 24 wards. Ward 24 councillor R Durga Parameshwari became the chairperson.

Durga Parameshwari, who was DMK's official candidate, was elected unopposed. The 33-year-old MBA graduate is the youngest chairperson in Sirkazhi Municipality history.

As regards the post of vice-chairperson, ward 18 councillor M Subburayan and ward 15 councillor S Saminathan, both from DMK, contested. Out of 24 votes,

Saminathan received two votes, and one vote was declared invalid. Subburayan received 21 votes and became the vice-chairperson.

In Nagapattinam Municipality which has 36 wards, ward 30 councillor and DMK's official candidate R Marimuthu became the chairperson for the first time.

Marimuthu is known as DMK's traders wing organiser in Nagapattinam district. He was elected unopposed.

DMK's Nagore town secretary and ward 7 councillor MR Senthilkumar contested for the post of vice-chairperson and was unopposed winner.

In Vedaranyam Municipality which has 21 wards, ward 16 councillor and DMK's official candidate 'Ma Mee' Pugazhenthi became the chairperson for the first time.

Pugazhenthi is the president of Small Scale Salt Producers Federation. He won unopposed. Ward 14 councillor R Mangalanayagi contested for the position of vice-chairperson and was also elected unopposed.