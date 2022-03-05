DMK ‘snatches’ chairman posts of allies in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi

By Express News Service

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: DMK councillors defeated candidates of their allies contesting for the post top post in municipalities and town panchayats in Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts.

Expressing his concern over the issue, Tirunelveli district secretary of CPM, KTG Baskaran, said during the seat-sharing talks, the chairman post of Veeravanallur town panchayat was allotted to CPM by DMK. "Going against the decision, DMK councillor S Chitra contested in the indirect election and defeated our candidate to become chairman. This is not accepted at all and this is betrayal, as our party supported the DMK chairman candidates across Tamil Nadu. The DMK high-command should explain if this is their new Dravidian model. It should take action against its Chairmans who defeated the allies in the poll," he demanded.

Though the chairman post of Thiruvengadam town panchayat was allotted to MDMK, DMK councillor C Sermathurai defeated the MDMK candidate Balamurugan. "We are saddened with the DMK councillor's act. Shockingly Chelladurai got an AIADMK councillor's support to defeat our candidate," said T M Rajendran, MDMK's Tenkasi district secretary.

CPI Tenkasi district secretary, T Esakkidurai, said the vice-chairman post of both the Sivagiri town panchayat and Puliyangudi municipality was snatched away by the DMK councillors. "The ruling party breached the ethics of coalition dharma," he added.