Election to Aduthurai town panchayat postponed as DMK members do not turn up for council meeting

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The elections to the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson of Aduthurai town panchayat in Thanjavur district was postponed as three DMK members did not turn up for the council meeting. The DMK alliance partners staged a protest alleging that the Opposition party members abducted the DMK members. Of the 15 wards in Aduthurai town panchayat, DMK won four wards, its allies IUML two wards and MDMK one ward. The PMK won in four wards, AIADMK in two wards, and Independents in two wards.

The DMK had announced R Saravanan of the MDMK as the chairperson candidate. Ma Ka Stalin of PMK, state deputy president of Vanniyar sangam, was in the race.

On Friday, all the elected ward members, excluding three members of DMK, did not turn up for the scheduled election. The DMK alliance partners, led by R Saravanan of MDMK, staged a protest in front of the town panchayat office, in which DMK member Ko Si M Elangovan, son of former DMK minister Ko Si Mani, and two IUML members Hamim Nisha and Kannan participated. They alleged the opponents abducted the three members and wanted the elections to be postponed. The eight members belonging to PMK, AIADMK and independents were inside the meeting hall. In the afternoon, Elavarasan, the executive officer of the town panchayat postponed the election. Following this, the protestors left the place.