STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Itharkkuthaney aasaipattai...KN Nehru’s comment to DMK’s first Tiruchy mayor Mu Anbalagan sparks peels of laughter

For the first time, Tiruchy has got a DMK mayor as Mu Anbalagan was elected unopposed on Friday. Dhivya Dhanakodi officially became the deputy mayor of the Corporation.

Published: 05th March 2022 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Mu Anbalagan being greeted by ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Tiruchy on Friday | MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: For the first time, Tiruchy has got a DMK mayor as Mu Anbalagan was elected unopposed on Friday. Dhivya Dhanakodi officially became the deputy mayor of the Corporation.

The mayor post, until this term, was reserved for women. As the post is now open for all, chances were high for Anbalagan to win. He was deputy mayor in 2001 and in 2006. Even during his filing nomination papers last month, his supporters referred to him as 'mayor'.

He had also contested in the 2014 Parliamentary election, but failed to win.

Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, who came along with School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, asked the new mayor 'Itharkkuthaney aasaipattai Balakumara,' which drew peels of laughter from party cadre.

Three councillors for AIADMK and an independent councillor LIC Sankar were absent during the mayoral election. A total of 61 councillors were present.

Dhivya was elected unopposed as deputy mayor. As many as 62 councillors were present, while three AIADMK councillors failed to  turn up.

Both the mayor and the deputy mayor took oath in the presence of the two ministers.

Anbalagan said, "I will do my best to develop the city on a par with Chennai. This is the dream of our minister, K N Nehru, and my work will facilitate his efforts. I will also focus on making the city  litter-free and maintain sewer lines properly."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK mayor Mu Anbalagan Tiruchy
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp