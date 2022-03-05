Itharkkuthaney aasaipattai...KN Nehru’s comment to DMK’s first Tiruchy mayor Mu Anbalagan sparks peels of laughter

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: For the first time, Tiruchy has got a DMK mayor as Mu Anbalagan was elected unopposed on Friday. Dhivya Dhanakodi officially became the deputy mayor of the Corporation.

The mayor post, until this term, was reserved for women. As the post is now open for all, chances were high for Anbalagan to win. He was deputy mayor in 2001 and in 2006. Even during his filing nomination papers last month, his supporters referred to him as 'mayor'.

He had also contested in the 2014 Parliamentary election, but failed to win.

Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, who came along with School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, asked the new mayor 'Itharkkuthaney aasaipattai Balakumara,' which drew peels of laughter from party cadre.

Three councillors for AIADMK and an independent councillor LIC Sankar were absent during the mayoral election. A total of 61 councillors were present.

Dhivya was elected unopposed as deputy mayor. As many as 62 councillors were present, while three AIADMK councillors failed to turn up.

Both the mayor and the deputy mayor took oath in the presence of the two ministers.

Anbalagan said, "I will do my best to develop the city on a par with Chennai. This is the dream of our minister, K N Nehru, and my work will facilitate his efforts. I will also focus on making the city litter-free and maintain sewer lines properly."