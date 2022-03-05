Luck favours DMK after 15 years in Sankarankovil municipality 

By Express News Service

TENKASI: DMK candidate K Uma Maheswari (33) was elected chairperson of Sankarankovil municipality by drawing of lots as she and AIADMK candidate S Muthulakshmi secured 15 votes each in the indirect poll.

The municipality has 30 wards, in which the AIADMK emerged as the single largest party by securing 12 wards. The DMK which won in nine wards got the support of a Congress, two MDMK and three independent candidates. As the AIADMK also was supported by three other independent candidates, the election ended in a tie. However, with the consensus of both the candidates, the officials conducted drawing of lot to choose the municipality chairman. The DMK secured this municipality after 15 years-gap. Later in the afternoon, the AIADMK councillor K Kannan was elected Vice-Chairman through an indirect poll.

Thee indirect poll in Courtallam town panchayat which has eight councillors was postponed as all four DMK councillors failed to turn up, leading to lack of quorum. All four AIADMK councillors in the town panchayat were present.

In Alangulam, DMK's official chairman candidate Uma was defeated by party's rebel candidate M Sudha. Tension prevailed in the urban bodies where the AIADMK defeated DMK. In Alwarkurichi, the police lathicharged the DMK cadre to expel them from the town panchayat office. The DMK cadre staged a protest there stating the officials allowed unauthorised persons inside the polling room. However, S Sarasu of AIADMK was declared Chairman in Alwarkurichi.

The same situation prevailed in Achanmudur town panchayat where the AIADMK councillor M Suseeharan was elected Chairman. In Shengottai municipality, as the announcement of indirect poll results was delayed, the Kadayanallur MLA Krishnamurali called the district Collector S Gopala Sundararaj and threatened to set himself on fire if the results were not declared. The Superintendent of Police R Krishnaraj rushed there and dispersed the crowd. Finally, AIADMK-supported independent candidate Ramalakshmi was declared winner. The independent candidates secured Rayagiri, Sundarapandiapuram and Vasudevanallur town panchayats.