STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Protest turns violent in Annavasal as AIADMK triumphs

As protests raged outside, AIADMK councillor Salai Ponnamal Madhuram was elected as chairperson and K Divya was elected as vice chairperson.

Published: 05th March 2022 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Annavasal witnessed unrest and violence on Friday as protests outside the town panchayat office took an ugly turn with lathi charge by police. Of the eight town panchayats in Pudukkottai district, DMK secured majority in seven. Only in Annavasal, of the 15 wards, AIADMK secured 8 seats, DMK 6 and Independent one.

AIADMK councillors and the independent councillor entered the town panchayat early morning, according to sources. They had sought protection from the court last week itself and were in a safehouse. On Friday, the DMK councilors started pelting stones at the panchayat office alleging that AIADMK councilors entered the office at 5:30 am itself. Then, police personnel resorted to lathi charge. More than 200 police along with SP Nisha Parthiban were present on the spot. Later, Law Minister S  Regupathy assured to address the issue.

As protests raged outside, AIADMK councillor Salai Ponnamal Madhuram was elected as chairperson and K Divya was elected as vice chairperson.

DMK's Thilakavathi Senthil from ward 25 was elected unopposed as chairperson of the Pudukkottai Municipality. Similarly, DMK's M Liyakathali from ward 17 was elected as vice chairperson.

In Aranthangi Municipality, R Anand from ward 8 was elected as chairperson and T Subramanian from ward 6 as vice chairperson, both unopposed and both from the DMK.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK DMK Annavasal
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp