Protest turns violent in Annavasal as AIADMK triumphs

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Annavasal witnessed unrest and violence on Friday as protests outside the town panchayat office took an ugly turn with lathi charge by police. Of the eight town panchayats in Pudukkottai district, DMK secured majority in seven. Only in Annavasal, of the 15 wards, AIADMK secured 8 seats, DMK 6 and Independent one.

AIADMK councillors and the independent councillor entered the town panchayat early morning, according to sources. They had sought protection from the court last week itself and were in a safehouse. On Friday, the DMK councilors started pelting stones at the panchayat office alleging that AIADMK councilors entered the office at 5:30 am itself. Then, police personnel resorted to lathi charge. More than 200 police along with SP Nisha Parthiban were present on the spot. Later, Law Minister S Regupathy assured to address the issue.

As protests raged outside, AIADMK councillor Salai Ponnamal Madhuram was elected as chairperson and K Divya was elected as vice chairperson.

DMK's Thilakavathi Senthil from ward 25 was elected unopposed as chairperson of the Pudukkottai Municipality. Similarly, DMK's M Liyakathali from ward 17 was elected as vice chairperson.

In Aranthangi Municipality, R Anand from ward 8 was elected as chairperson and T Subramanian from ward 6 as vice chairperson, both unopposed and both from the DMK.