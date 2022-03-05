Puliyur chairman post allotted to CPI, but DMK wins unopposed

By Express News Service

KARUR: Chaos prevailed at Puliyur town panchayat in Karur district on Friday, after a DMK councillor was elected unopposed as chairman, while the post had been initially allotted to alliance partner CPI.

As an independent candidate, Adaikappan, was elected unopposed in ward 8 of Puliyur town panchayat, the election was held for the remaining 14 wards. DMK won 12, CPI's K Kalarani won in ward 1 and BJP's P Vijayakumar won in ward 4. The chairperson post was allotted for Adi Dravidar woman, and the DMK leadership initially allotted it to CPI. However, sources said local DMK cadre were not happy with the decision. Indirect election for the post of chairperson was held at the Puliyur panchayat office on Friday. Kalarani was all geared up for the ceremony. However, nobody proposed her name and DMK's Bhuvaneshwari, who had won from ward 3, was elected unopposed. Following this, Kalarani and her party cadre attempted to block traffic. Karur DSP Devaraj pacified them.

Similarly, furore broke out in Aravakurichi town panchayat after the DMK's Aravakurichi panchayat secretary Annadurai said he was resigning his party position as his daughter-in-law Sangeetha, who had won in ward 2, was refused chairperson post. Jayanthi, wife of DMK's Aravakurichi east union in-charge Manikandan, who had won from ward 7, was made chairperson.

Meanwhile, swearing-in ceremony of Karur City Municipal Corporation's (KCMC) first mayor and deputy mayor was held without fuss.

V Kavitha Ganesan of the DMK was elected the first mayor of Karur Corporation unopposed. Kavitha is the wife of Ganesan, who is working as the party's star spokesperson and Karur north town secretary. Tharani Saravan, who had won from ward 46, was elected deputy mayor. KCMC Commissioner Ravichandran administered them the oath.