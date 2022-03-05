Ramanathan elected as Thanjavur mayor, Saravanan in Kumbakonam

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: DMK's Shan Ramanathan was elected as Thanjavur City Corporation mayor, defeating AIADMK's K Manikandan, on Friday. Ramanathan, who had won from ward 45, and Manikandan, who had won from ward 41, filed their nominations.

Of the 51 elected councilors, except the lone AMMK member, all others cast their vote. Ramanathan got 39 votes and Manikandan got 11. K Saravanakumar, Commissioner of Thanjavur City Corporation, announced Ramanathan as winner and presented him the certificate of election.

Members of DMK, Congress, AIADMK and CPI felicitated Ramanathan. Later, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi garlanded Ramanathan with the customary 100-sovereign gold chain. The Commissioner handed him a sceptre made of silver. MLAs D Chandrasekaran (Tiruvaiyaru) and T K G Neelamegam (Thanjavur) were present. In the afternoon, election for the deputy mayor post was held. Dr Anjugam Boopathy of the DMK emerged victorious with 42 votes, while AIADMK's Gandhimathy got 8 votes.

In Kumbakonam, K Saravanan (42) of the Congress, who won in ward 17, was elected unopposed. The DMK had allotted the mayorship to its alliance partner Congress, which won only two out of the 48 wards. On Friday morning, Saravanan, an auto driver by profession, came in his vehicle from the district Congress office in Cauvery Nagar. His party members followed him in around 50 autos. In the meeting hall, 45 members of the council were present except three members of AIADMK. Senthil Murugan, Commissioner of Kumbakonam Corporation, declared Saravanan the mayor. In the afternoon, DMK's S P Tamizhazhagan was elected deputy mayor. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi felicitated both. Kumbakonam MLA G Anbazhagan was present.