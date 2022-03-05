STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Team DMK wins 21 mayor posts, Stalin slams rebels

The ruling DMK alliance bagged all the 21 corporation mayor and deputy mayor posts in the indirect elections held across the State on Friday.

Published: 05th March 2022 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

R Priya was sworn in Chennai Mayor on Friday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The ruling DMK alliance bagged all the 21 corporation mayor and deputy mayor posts in the indirect elections held across the State on Friday. Though the alliance won most of the posts unopposed,  it could only win 80 per cent of the 138 municipality chairperson seats due to rebel candidates and cross-voting by councillors. The DMK and allies had won 90 per cent of the councillor seats. 

Similar was the case in town panchayats, where the alliance could win only 70 per cent of the 435 president and vice-president posts, though it had won 85 per cent of the ward councillor seats. As news about its allies — the Congress, the MDMK, the VCK, the CPM, and the CPI — losing in polls for chief posts emerged from across the State, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin expressed regret and urged the rebel partymen who won the posts by contesting against the allies to resign immediately from the posts and meet him.

Earlier in the day, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, in a tweet, had urged the DMK chief to protect ‘coalition dharma’ by directing rebel DMK winners to submit their resignations. In Chennai, DMK nominee R Priya became the corporation’s first woman mayor from SC community, after she was elected unopposed. The 28-year-old, a postgraduate in commerce, is also the youngest to assume office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Tamil Nadu mayoral elections MK Stalin
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp