Karnataka's move on Mekedatu against federalism: Tamil Nadu Water Resources minister Durai Murugan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking exception to the Karnataka government's allocation of Rs 1,000 crore to construct a dam at Mekedatu, Tamil Nadu Water Resources minister Durai Murugan on Saturday the move was an act against federal principles and the sovereignty of India.

Stating that the matter is still pending before the Supreme Court, Durai Murugan charged that Karnataka government seemed to be acting with an eye on the forthcoming Assembly elections. The Tamil Nadu government will take all steps to thwart their efforts to build the Mekedatu dam, he said in a statement.

The minister said the allocation of funds for the Mekedatu project is unfair and disrespected the verdict of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal dated February 5, 2007, and the verdict of the Supreme Court dated February 16, 2018. The allocation has also been made without the consent of other riparian States as the Cauvery is an inter-State river.

Condemning Karnataka's move, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said CM Stalin should take legal steps and, through the Centre, stop this unilateral action of Karnataka.