Tamil Nadu-based NGO 'Penn' turns two, launches advisory board

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Penn, a Tamil Nadu-based NGO that takes a proactive, multisectoral approach to prevent violence against women and children, launched its advisory board on Saturday.

The advisory board has a list of well-known names including retired DGP SR Jangid, former judge of Madras High Court Prabha Sridevan, retired additional chief secretary D Sabitha, vocalist P Unnikrishnan, cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, actor Revathy, Kamala Selvaraj of GG hospitals and Venkatraman, senior consultant, UNESCO.

Penn, that turned two this year, focuses on self-defence, cyber security workshops and other activities that help in preventing crimes against women and children. Speaking at the event, SR Jangid said, "I feel there is hardly any other NGO that focuses on this aspect of protecting women. We have to concentrate on protection of women first; empowerment is a vast subject but we have to first prepare girls physically, psychologically and tactically for threats. It should start with schools."

Playback singer KS Chitra was the guest of honour at the event and sang the anthem for Penn that was released on Saturday.