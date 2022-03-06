Tamil Nadu government's special team meets S Jaishankar, raises issues of local students in Ukraine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government's 10-member special team comprising MPs and IAS officers on Saturday called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi and brought to his notice the issues faced by Tamil students in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries.

Asked when the team would leave for Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, MP Tiruchy N Siva said, "The Union minister told us all efforts are being taken to evacuate every student in and around Ukraine by Sunday. Officials are verifying the information given by the Tamil Nadu team about the students' locations."

The special team also interacted with some students who returned from Ukraine to New Delhi.

Regarding a complaint from students of Sumy State University in Ukraine that officials at the embassy only answer them in Hindi and not in English, Siva said, "We took up this issue with the Union minister and he immediately instructed all concerned that the officials should also respond to the students in English."

Interacting with students who returned to Tamil Nadu from Ukraine, he said, "We are hopeful that all the students can be brought back to India since more flights are being operated to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries."

Rs 3.5 crore sanctioned to bring students back

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday issued a G.O., sanctioning Rs 3.5 crore for the travel arrangements of Tamil students returning from Ukraine