Women arrested for sexually abusing 4-year-old daughter in Vellore

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A woman was arrested in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday for allegedly torturing and sexually abusing her four-year-old daughter.

On Friday, childline officials received information from neighbours that the child was in trouble. The officials, along with a police team, went to the spot and inquired with the minor's parents. A probe revealed that the girl was tortured by her mother and branded with a hot knife.

According to a complaint lodged by the Child Line officials, around four days ago, the mother had punished the child for not listening to her but for wandering out in the streets. However, the neighbours said the torture was a result of the child's parents having a dispute, the complaint stated. The child also suffered severe burn injuries on her legs and right hand. She was not given proper medical treatment but was left to suffer with some application of coconut oil, the complaint added. But, the child was later rushed to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical college hospital.

The Child Line Project Director S Murugan told TNIE, "The girl was undergoing treatment and was recovering. We are making arrangements in coordination with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to shift her to a government reception home after treatment."

A case was registered under Section 75 (Whoever has the actual charge or control over a child's assaults, abuses) of the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act and Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) under the IPC.