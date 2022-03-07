STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Activists in Thoothukudi encourage trans people to enter poll fray

While many contested as independents, two contested on DMK ticket and one each on AIADMK and BJP banner.

Ganga Nayak won from ward 37 of Vellore municipal corporation.

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: More than victory, participation of trans people in civic elections should be encouraged further, says trans rights activists in the backdrop of 15 people from the transgender community entering the electoral politics in the recent urban local bodies elections.

While many contested as independents, two contested on DMK ticket and one each on AIADMK and BJP banner. Among the 15, Ganga Nayak (49) won from ward 37 of Vellore municipal corporation. Already one transgender was elected from Tiruchengode in rural body elections.

Speaking to TNIE, Grace Banu, Founder Director of 'Trans Rights Now Collective', said credited the Dravidian parties for ensuring social security for the trans people, thanks to various schemes including housing, free cattle, milk societies, MSME assistance, employment, and trans people welfare board. "The schemes are indeed moulding the once-stereotyped community to lead a decent living," Banu asserted.
Banu, the first to receive the 'Best Transgender Award' from Chief Minister MK Stalin, said every transgender has not come out of the shackles.

Banu estimated that there must be at least 1.5 lakh transpeople in Tamil Nadu. "However, according to figures based on voter identity cards, it is 60,000 and based on the transgender identity card issued by the welfare board under Social Welfare department, it is 12,000," she said.

Meanwhile, India's second transgender advocate, Viji, told TNIE that political empowerment for the transpeople is the need of the hour, for their rights are still entangled in the existing reservation system maintained for education, employment and politics. "Still not all the institutions have the transgender column on their application forms," she said.

Banu added that they compulsorily need reservations in employment and education to uplift them as trans people encounter huge challenges after being abandoned by their families.

Viji said education and politics are the two eyes of the transgender, as polity and education give the fundamental knowledge and rights to the trans community.

"The trans people require the political power to press their needful rights in the parliament and state legislative assemblies, '' Banu said.

Welcoming the victory of the transgender Ganga Nayak, Viji said once they were at the receiving end, but now they have become a representative to serve the society. Appreciating Tamil Nadu people, the advocate said voting transgenders to power shows the changing public view. 

