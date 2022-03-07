STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore City Corporation announces green brick drive to cut dumping of plastic waste

To make a ‘green brick’, crush and stuff dry plastic wrappers inside a one or two-litre bottle, pushing them to the bottom using a stick until the container becomes rock solid.

Published: 07th March 2022 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 10:19 AM

Residents of Barathi Park road in Saibaba Colony depositing the green bricks at a collection point in Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: People of Coimbatore can now earn by depositing their plastic waste at the ‘Green Brick’ collection centres set up across the city by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

The CCMC along with NGOs such as the Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) and Rotary Club of Coimbatore Texcity launched the ‘Green Brick’ initiative on February 26. People can drop off ‘green bricks’ at 12 collection centres across the city on Saturdays every week till February 26 next year.

According to a CCMC official, to make a ‘green brick’, crush and stuff dry plastic wrappers inside a one or two-litre bottle, pushing them to the bottom using a stick until the container becomes rock solid. Bottles less than a litre and/or wet or recyclable wastes stuffed are rejected by the officials. Each green brick, weighing roughly 4-5kg, will fetch Rs 5.

Speaking to TNIE, Rotary Texcity functionary Menaka Vairavan said the motive of the initiative was to segregate wastes at the source as the dumping at the Vellalore dumpyard crossed the 1,000-tonne mark. The green bricks would be used for building benches and compound walls across the city, she added.

Shreevidhya Rajagopal, a resident from Bharathi Park road in Saibaba Colony, said, “This is one of the best initiatives by the CCMC considering the amount of plastic waste seen dumped in the open.”

“One must refrain from throwing unwanted wastes in public places and instead collect and dispose of them properly. Today, I deposited 15 ‘green bricks’ in the Saibaba Colony collection centre. I hope more people appreciate the move,” she said.

