Congress town President of Alangulam joins DMK after wife's defeat

In his resignation letter to Tenkasi MLA and Congress district President Palani Nadar, Thangaselvam said that he was working for the Congress party since 2006 but was betrayed by his party functionari

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Congress town President Alangulam K S Thangaselvam joined DMK in the presence of DMK district secretary P Sivapadmanathan and alleged that the functionaries of his party defeated his wife in the urban local body poll by fielding an independent candidate against her.

The Congress functionaries of the town unit have passed a resolution asking M S Arunachalam to take up the President roll and lead the party temporarily. "My wife T Devaki, who is the official candidate of the Congress party, contested election in Ward 3 of Alangulam town panchayat. To defeat her, my party functionaries worked hard. They fielded an independent candidate against my wife. As per their plan, my wife lost the battle with the independent candidate J Arockia Mary," Thangaselvam said to TNIE.

In his resignation letter to Tenkasi MLA and Congress district President Palani Nadar, Thangaselvam said that he was working for the Congress party since 2006 but was betrayed by his party functionaries. However, Palani Nadar refuted the allegation levelled by Thangaselvam. "No one from the Congress party wanted to defeat Devaki. The congress functionaries worked for her. We were even ready to make her chairman if she wins," said Palani Nadar.

