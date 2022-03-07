STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops book councillors of Tamil Nadu's Vellalore panchayat for creating ruckus

Senior AIADMK leader SP Velumani alleged his councillors were waylaid by a gang to prevent them from casting their vote.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police registered cases against councillors of Vellalore town panchayat for disrupting the conduct of indirect elections to choose the president and vice president for the panchayat on Friday. Vellalore town panchayat is one of three town panchayats in the district where the indirect election has been postponed.

Of the 33 town panchayats in the district, AIADMK secured majority only in Vellalore by winning in 8 of the 15 wards. The DMK won in 6 wards and independent candidate won in one place. On Friday, clashes broke out between councillors of both parties. Ballot papers were torn and ballot boxes were thrown outside of the panchayat office.

The situation was brought under control by the police. Senior AIADMK leader SP Velumani alleged his councillors were waylaid by a gang to prevent them from casting their vote. Returning officer-cum-executive officer of the Vellalore town panchayat lodged a complaint with the Podanur police on Saturday following which cases were registered against all 15 councillors.

