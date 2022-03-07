DMK cadre who unethically captured civic body posts will face the music: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI/ VIRUDHUNAGAR/ NAGERCOIL: "I swear on this statue of Karunanidhi to take severe action if DMK members who unethically captured urban civic body posts given to alliance parties don't resign," Chief Minister MK Stalin warned on Sunday, while unveiling a bronze statue of DMK patriarch and former chief minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi in Thoothukudi.

Though DMK founder and former CM CN Annadurai had said duty, dignity and discipline are fundamental principles, Karunanidhi often said discipline is more important than dignity and duty, Stalin said.

Commenting on the party's recent landslide victory in the urban civic polls, he said it was unlike anything the DMK had seen before, and unfortunately, Karunanidhi was not around to witness it.

He further reminded the elected members the public have given them a responsibility, Stalin recalled how when he was elected as Mayor in 1996, Karunanidhi corrected the script of his maiden speech, saying mayorship is not a post, but a responsibility.

"I'll monitor even small mistakes, and take action immediately because people have given us a responsibility," Stalin said, adding he isn’t threatening anyone, but protecting the faith people entrusted in the party.

The chief minister also inaugurated the RAMCO Environmental Park in Virudhunagar. The park was built after renovating a 72-acre unused subway at Panthalkudi at a cost of Rs 5.2 lakh. Stalin is likely to visit Kanniyakumari district on Monday to inspect road works in the Nagercoil Municipal Corporation, and water resource organisation works in Peyankuzhi and Kumarakovil.