DMK disgruntled as Congress gobbles up more than its share of civic body posts in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The DMK-led alliance won more than 80 per cent of seats in the recent indirect election for civic chiefs of municipalities and town panchayats, but all is not well among the allies. The Congress bagged more town panchayat seats than it was allocated, and now, DMK cadre are demanding that Congress leaders tell those who won seats they weren't allocated, to resign from their posts.

As per the DMK leadership's seat-sharing announcement, the Congress was allocated only eight town panchayat president and 11 town panchayat vice-president posts. But, as per data from the State Election Commission (SEC), the Congress bagged 20 town panchayat president and 32 town panchayat vice-president posts, meaning, they wrested the extra seats from their alliance partners.

"When some DMK men either over-enthusiastically or through their influence achieved some seats from the alliance partners in the indirect election, the allies, except the Congress, criticised the DMK. The AIADMK and BJP too criticised the DMK. Social media has been abuzz with criticism against the DMK over the indirect polls," said a state-level DMK functionary, adding that the Congress too snatched seats from its allies.

The functionary further said Congress leaders should tell those in their party who won the extra seats to resign, just as Chief Minister MK Stalin made a similar request to DMK party men. This opinion was echoed by other DMK functionaries in the State.

Commenting on the DMK cadre's demand, Congress State general secretary GK Muralidharan told The New Indian Express, "None of the Congress cadre wanted the alliance for the local body elections. Hence, I have nothing to say regarding the town panchayat issue."

However, data from the State Election Commission show that among the DMK-led alliance, the Congress has benefitted in terms of town panchayat chief posts.

A DMK functionary said Congress leaders should tell their partymen who won the extra seats to resign, just as CM MK Stalin made a similar request to DMK members