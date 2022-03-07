During rough weather, portion of 60-year-old Puducherry pier collapses

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: During high waves due to the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, the centre portion of the 60-year-old pier in Puducherry collapsed on Saturday night. Rough waves had lashed against the pillars of the 210 metre-long pier causing the damage, said cops.

Residents and fishermen from nearby villages alerted the local police and port department officials. Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Public Works Department minister K Lakshminarayanan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy inspected the damaged pier. They also inquired with officials regarding the current status of the pier and discussed the steps to be taken to save the remaining portion.

A previous pier, built by the then French government, on the Puducherry promenade, began where the current Gandhi statue is situated. However, the French pier had been damaged and in 1956, the Indian government sanctioned the construction of another pier in the South promenade region.

Completed in 1962, the old pier has brought business to the Union Territory for decades. Ships have frequented this pier through the barge with goods to be dispatched to various spots in and around Puducherry. A railway track had also been laid on to transport goods to and from the port godown and Puducherry Railway Station.

However, later, works to construct a port were halted due to issues with sand, lack of exports and crunch in funds. The pillars of the pier began to weaken due to the waves. Residents referred to this pier and port as the Old Port after a fishing port was built in Thengaithittu. While public entry was restricted, some higher officials and political leaders often visited the pier for walks.

The pier's claim to fame is that it was featured in several movies including Hollywood Oscar-winning film 'Life of Pi.' The pier is also a usual haunt for fishermen at midnight, awaiting rare fish witnessed in that area.

Iconic collapsed pier to be renovated: Tamilisai Soundarajan

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan told reporters,"This pier is an icon of Puducherry. Residents and the MLAs of Oupalam constituency request the pier be renovated without affecting the previous look." The L-G added she would discuss the matter with the Chief Minister.

"The Central government allotted six crore funds for the development of the coastal area in Puducherry and I thank Union minister Nitin Gadkari," the L-G said. In the past, large cargo ships came here and this place was a commercial hub, she said, adding she wants to return it to its former glory. "Under SagarMala, steps were taken to create shipping-based commerce and tourism development," she said. Soundarajan also told fishers to watch out for the rough seas.

"Even the Raj Nivas was damaged in some places and had weakened, but I requested officials to not demolish the building. The Centre gave `17 crore as rain relief. It also sent paramilitary forces for rescue operations," the L-G concluded.