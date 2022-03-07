Gang behind Tiruppur gold and silver heist held on train in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Four persons who looted 3.3 kilograms of gold and 27 kilograms of silver from a pawn shop in the city were arrested on a train in Maharashtra on Sunday. The theft happened in the shop owned by Jayakumar in Union Mill Road in Tiruppur (North) on Friday.

Sources said that police identified the accused using footage from CCTV cameras. The gang was then spotted entering the Tiruppur railway station. Police alerted Railway Protection Police (RPF) who traced them boarding the Bagmati Express heading to Tripura via Chennai.

The lead was passed on to the respective RPF division and the gang was arrested at the Balharshah station. One of their bags contained 3.306 grams of gold, approximately priced at Rs 1.76 crore. Besides, 27.9 kg of silver, valued at Rs 67 lakh. The accused A Mahtab Alam (37), J Badrul (20) A Mohammad Subhan (30), A Dilkas (20), of Araria in Bihar.RPF will hand over the accused to TN police after legal procedures.