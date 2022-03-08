180 hectares of poramboke land in Thenkarai now reserve land for forest department

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The district administration has notified 179.96 hectare of poramboke land at Thenkarai village in Perur as reserve land for the forest department. District collector GS Sameeran issued the order transferring land to the control of the forest department recently.

The land (SF No 499/1) comprising a hillock and plains, near the western ghats, would be useful in protecting and propagating avifauna, flora and their environment, the order said. The land was converted into reserve land under section 26 of Tamil Nadu Forest Act 1882 (Tamil Nadu Act 5/1882).

DFO TK Ashok Kumar said conversion of the land will help in better wildlife management and ensure free movement of animals especially elephants. “We have plans to plant native saplings to increase the green cover to help the wild animals get feed," he added.

Apart from migration of wild elephants from Boluvampatti reserve forest Block 1 and 2, many small mammals like Indian hare and spotted deer is present in the region. Coimbatore forest division officials said they would soon write to higher officials in Chennai seeking steps to declare the land as reserve forest. Once it is done, officials can impose penalty against persons who graze cattle or trespass into the land. This would take some time as the State would appoint a tahsildhar to survey and ensure the notified area of 179.96 hectare is free of encroachment or not used as pathway by locals. The DFO instructed forest staff in Madukkarai range to patrol regularly.

In June 2021, the then district collector S Nagarajan declared 1,049.74 hectares under Mettupalayam, Anamalai and Pollachi Taluks as reserve land.