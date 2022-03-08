BJP eyes Pondy Lok Sabha seats

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After the BJP tasted success for the first time in the Puducherry Legislative polls with six out of nine seats it contested, the party set its eyes on the local body elections and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The saffron part aims to make in-roads and is meticulously planning to strengthen its base.

The BJP now enjoys a strength of 12 after three nominated MLAs and another three independent MLAs. Next on its agenda is success in the local body elections.

"We have asked our party functionaries and cadre to be prepared as the local body elections could be announced at any time," Home Minister A Namassivayam told TNIE. At a meeting chaired by party Observer Nirmal Kumar Surana, State president V Saminathan, Namassivayam on Monday, the cadre were asked to reach out to the people. Currently, the party has begun the process of activating six morchas (frontal wings),16 cells and filling up vacant positions of office bearers. These cells include the traders cell, legal cell, fishermen cell, medical cell and others.

In particular, they were assigned tasks to help the people, particularly the poor, not only reap the benefits of government schemes but also in professional capacities as lawyers and doctors, said Namassivayam. He added each specific cell and wing have been given targets to fulfil. In the next State executive committee meeting, held every three months, they will have to present a performance report. Based on the report, an assessment will be done on what needs to be done and strategies will be drawn up, he said.

Minister Sai J Saravana Kumar, MLAs PML Kalyanasundaram, A John Kumar, Vivilian Richards, V P Ramalingam, Ashok Babu, Venkatesan, General Secretary Mohan Kumar among others participated.