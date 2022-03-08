Stalin lays stone for 1,156-acre furniture park in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday laid the foundation stone for an international furniture park spread over 1,156 acres at SIPCOT, and inaugurated one of India’s largest floating solar power plants, established at a cost of Rs 150 crore, at SPIC, an agri-nutrient and fertiliser firm in Thoothukudi.

The furniture park is aimed at attracting an investment of Rs 4,500 crore and generating at least 3.5 lakh jobs, and will improve the livelihood of people in southern districts, Stalin said. The facility has been designed to fulfil 70-80 per cent of its raw material demands in house, and will increase competition in the international market, the chief minister added, pointing out that a Belgium-based company, making wooden doors and windows, will establish a unit here at a cost of Rs 430 crore. “Besides, many establishments have come forward to start units at an estimated value of Rs 300-750 crore,” Stalin said.

Govt keen to ensure growth in southern districts: Stalin

Thoothukudi was chosen for the project because it has Tamil Nadu’s second-largest seaport - VOC Port - which has been the gateway for vessels plying from Southeast Asian countries, Australia, and New Zealand.

The furniture industry is growing fast, and experts estimate its market value will be $750-800 billion during 2020-25, the CM said, adding that three industrial investment conferences were held since the DMK came to power last May, and of the 109 MoUs signed, industrial projects worth `56,229 crore have been confirmed, and will generate 1.75 lakh jobs.

The government is keen on widespread and constant industrial growth across Tamil Nadu, and will encourage entrepreneurs in southern districts such as Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Theni and Sivagangai by providing subsidised land, exemption from stamp charges, special privileges, and incentives, Stalin said.

As for the state-of-the-art floating solar power plant at SPIC, the chief minister said it has a capacity of 25.3 MW DC/22 MW AC, and has been set up on a 75-acre pond to support SPIC’s power needs. It will also reduce water evaporation by 60 per cent and minimise land constraints.

Lauding SPIC for showing a keen interest in adopting clean energy, Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu has the capacity to generate over 15,500 MW of renewable energy. The government is focused on setting up similar floating solar facilities in dams and reservoirs.”

The chief minister also announced a desalination plant with a capacity of 30 MLD (million litres per day) for the water-starved SIPCOT complex in Thoothukudi. State-owned SIPCOT has devised projects to establish food parks spread over 150 acres each in Thoothukudi and Theni districts, and a textile park on 1,000 acres in A Kumaralingapatti, Muthulingapatti and Thulukkapatti in Virudhunagar district, he announced.

At the event, 14 companies signed MoUs to the tune of `4,488 crore with the State government, with a promise of generating 15,103 jobs.