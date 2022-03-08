Coimbatore government college bans entry to students’ vehicles

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The government arts college has barred students from bringing vehicles into the campus on disciplinary grounds. Around 6,000 students study in two shifts in the college, and a majority of them uses public transport.

On February 28, the college administration issued an order prohibiting students from driving into the college. Sources said the decision was taken as students often involved in rash driving and performed stunts on the campus.

However, the decision has not gone down well with a section of students and parents. The father of a student, on condition of anonymity, said, “My son received a text message from a faculty member which stated that students are not allowed to bring vehicles into the campus and that vehicles should be parked at Cheran tower gate opposite the college.

On Monday, college security did not allow my son’s vehicle into campus. This instruction is against the students’ welfare. It is not safe to park vehicles outside the campus. The college administration should allow students’ vehicles into the campus like teaching and, non -teaching staff’s.”

SFI district secretary M Dinesh Raja told TNIE, “If students involve in rash driving on campus, the administration must discipline them. The administration had banned entry to students’ vehicles into the campus in the past too,” College principal V Kalaiselvi said in a text message that she did not send any message regarding vehicle parking.