Damaged school buildings razed, new ones being built: TN Education Minister

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Most of the 3,030 damaged school buildings across the State have been demolished and work is on to build new ones in their place, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Speaking in Thozhagirippatti village on Monday after inaugurating the smart anganwadi centre with classrooms for KG students and a library for the Panchayat Union Primary School, he said funds are being allocated for new school buildings.

“Till the buildings are ready, students will be accommodated elsewhere so their education is not affected,” he said, adding that the syllabus has been reduced by 35-55 per cent and the portions would be covered before the end of this month. Exams will be in May as scheduled, he said.

The minister added that of the 27 new announcements made for the School Education Department, 15 have been implemented, and G.O.s have been passed for the rest.