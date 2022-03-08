STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Debt drives Villupuram farmer to take life

L Chinnadurai of Devanur village had taken a loan from a private finance company to buy a tractor for his farm. Due to the pandemic, he was not able to pay off some EMIs on the loan amoun

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A farmer died by suicide near Gingee on Saturday night after finance company officials seized his tractor to cover his pending loan. The farmer's kins protested against the firm and claimed the staff demanded more interest. A case was registered against the finance company on Sunday.

According to a local source from Gingee, L Chinnadurai (22) of Devanur village near Melmalayanur had taken a loan from a private finance company to buy a tractor for his farm.  Due to the pandemic, he was not able to pay off some EMIs on the loan amount.

On Saturday, officials from the firm visited Chinnadurai's farm and an argument broke out between the two parties, regarding the pending dues.

The staff seized the tractor from the young farmer, telling him they would return the vehicle once he repaid the loan. This incident drove Chinnadurai to take his life the same evening. Based on information, police personnel from Valathi sent his body to a Government Hospital in Ginger for autopsy.

On Saturday night, Chinnadurai's relatives and villagers from Devanur blocked the Gingee -Sethpet Road, demanding the arrest of the staff and the return of the seized tractor. A protest was held for nearly three hours and agitators only cleared the area after police pacified them. 

Speaking to reporters, the relatives alleged, "Chinnadurai had to repay only 1.2 lakh for the loan, but the finance company demanded 3.5 lakh. They had a dispute regarding the interest amount and following this, Chinnadurai made the decision to die by suicide."

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

