STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to present TN budget for 2022-23 on March 18

The Business Advisory Committee of the House will take a decision on the duration of this session. Sources said the session is likely to last for four or five days.

Published: 08th March 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (File Photo)

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will be presenting the Tamil Nadu government's budget for 2022-23 on March 18. This will be his second budget.

Assembly Speaker M Appavu announced this at a press conference at the secretariat. He said this year too, both budgets would be e-budgets.  

The Business Advisory Committee of the House will take a decision on the duration of this session. Sources said the session is likely to last for four or five days. During these days, a discussion on the general budget and agriculture budget will be held and the Finance Minister will make his reply.

The Speaker said on March 24, the vote on account for the first few months of the financial year 2022-23 and the first supplementary estimates for the year 2021-22 would be tabled in the House. He said the presentation of the general budget and agriculture budget besides question hour would be telecast live.  

Sources said the session of the Assembly is likely to be adjourned after the discussion on the budget. After a gap, the session will resume to discuss the demands for grants for government departments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN Budget Palanivel Thiaga Rajan
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp