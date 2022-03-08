Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to present TN budget for 2022-23 on March 18

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will be presenting the Tamil Nadu government's budget for 2022-23 on March 18. This will be his second budget.

Assembly Speaker M Appavu announced this at a press conference at the secretariat. He said this year too, both budgets would be e-budgets.

The Business Advisory Committee of the House will take a decision on the duration of this session. Sources said the session is likely to last for four or five days. During these days, a discussion on the general budget and agriculture budget will be held and the Finance Minister will make his reply.

The Speaker said on March 24, the vote on account for the first few months of the financial year 2022-23 and the first supplementary estimates for the year 2021-22 would be tabled in the House. He said the presentation of the general budget and agriculture budget besides question hour would be telecast live.

Sources said the session of the Assembly is likely to be adjourned after the discussion on the budget. After a gap, the session will resume to discuss the demands for grants for government departments.