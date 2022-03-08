Government schools turn venue for teachers' association meetings

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: There are more than a hundred associations working for the welfare of teachers across the State. But complaints about members using government school campuses, especially in the rural areas, to host meetings and events have been taking the shine off these associations.

A primary school teacher from Coimbatore, K Sreedevi*, told TNIE, “The associations have regular meetings and they are often held in classrooms on government schools. Even teachers from other schools come to a different campus for meetings. As most meetings are held on Friday afternoons, teachers end up giving classes a skip. Besides the meetings, welcome parties and send-off parties are arranged on campus. This practice is even more prevalent in rural areas,” she said.

When TNIE contacted the president of Tamil Nadu Teachers and School Protection Association, R Ramkumar, he said, “The associations have no right to hold meetings or events at schools. But this practice continues as education officers, who have the authority to take action, remain silent. The department should take the matter seriously and issue orders against this,” he said.

District secretary of the Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers Federation, C Arasu, said, “Meetings are held after getting permission from the headmasters of the respective school.” Further, he denied allegations of holding meetings during class hours.

Sources at the school education department said associations provide facilities like chit funds and the department is encouraging this by providing special leaves to the heads.

Chief Educational Officer N Geetha told TNIE, “Members should not conduct any association-related meetings at schools. The issue will be taken seriously and monitored.”

(*Name changed)