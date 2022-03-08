India’s biggest education conclave 'ThinkEdu' begins Tuesday
With the 10th edition of ThinkEdu beginning on Tuesday, a host of stalwarts of India’s academic, economic and political ecosystems will come together to share their views on a range of topics.
Published: 08th March 2022 05:33 AM | Last Updated: 08th March 2022 07:19 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: With the 10th edition of ThinkEdu beginning on Tuesday, a host of stalwarts of India’s academic, economic and political ecosystems will come together to share their views on a range of topics.
The event, which will be inaugurated by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, will feature 50 speakers over nearly 30 sessions on March 8 and 9, shedding light on the evolution of India’s education system and the path it is on.
Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and TN Higher Education Minister Dr K Ponmudy are among the key speakers on Day 1. The sessions will be viewed by a live audience, in addition to the 2,750 registered users on Conclave’s digital space.