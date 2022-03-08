India’s biggest education conclave 'ThinkEdu' begins Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the 10th edition of ThinkEdu beginning on Tuesday, a host of stalwarts of India’s academic, economic and political ecosystems will come together to share their views on a range of topics.

The event, which will be inaugurated by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, will feature 50 speakers over nearly 30 sessions on March 8 and 9, shedding light on the evolution of India’s education system and the path it is on.

Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and TN Higher Education Minister Dr K Ponmudy are among the key speakers on Day 1. The sessions will be viewed by a live audience, in addition to the 2,750 registered users on Conclave’s digital space.