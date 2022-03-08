STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGT bins plea by firecracker unit association

The order follows an inspection by a team at Sree Mariyammal Fireworks Factory at Achankulam where an explosion left 19 dead.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set aside a petition by Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association (TANFAMA) seeking to quash an order dated June 11, 2021, that mandates firecracker units to follow certain measures to prevent mishaps.

The order follows an inspection by a team at Sree Mariyammal Fireworks Factory at Achankulam where an explosion left 19 dead. The report said there were violations of Environment Protection Act rules. TANFAMA appealed to the Supreme Court (SC) in January and the SC ordered NGT to reconsider the matter. 

During the hearing, TANFAMA claimed the NGT order will affect 1,100 firecracker manufacturing units. The NGT said  that Sree Mariyammal Fireworks Factory is not a member of TANFAMA and that the committee headed by retired judge mentioned the environmental damage caused by the firecracker blast. 

