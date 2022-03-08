Pension first on farmers’ wish list for TN agri budget

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the DMK government gets ready to present its second dedicated agriculture budget, pension scheme for elderly farmers, higher procurement price for paddy, input subsidy similar to the one being offered by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, waiver of educational loans for farmers’ children, and measures to ensure sustainability of farmer producer organisations are among the slew of demands made by farmers across the State.

Swamimalai Vimalnathan, secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, said Kerala has been providing Rs 2,795 per quintal (MSP with incentive) from 2020 for paddy and Tamil Nadu, going by the cultivation cost, must give Rs 3,675 per quintal. As a short-term measure, TN’s price should at least be on a par with that of Kerala, he said. Currently, the procurement price in TN for fine variety of paddy (with incentive) is Rs 2,060 and for common variety it is Rs 2,015.

To encourage natural/traditional farming, government should promote consumption of organic millets and paddy. Telangana is providing Rs 10,000 per acre as input subsidy for two crops per year under Rythu Bandhu Scheme (Farmers’ Investment Support Scheme). Following this, Andhra Pradesh has started providing Rs 13,500 per acre to farmers. A similar grant should be given to TN farmers, he said.

Around 75,000 small and marginal farmers are dependent on paid power for running their pump sets. These connections must be converted into free power connections, he said. Vimalnathan also demanded that the State makes provisions for implementing the long-pending demand of pension for farmers to give at least Rs 3,000 per month to cover all women agriculturalists over 58 years of age and male farmers above 60.

Akila Bharathi, chief executive officer, Pudukottai Organic Farmer Producer Organisation (FPOs), said, “Since climate change is a challenge, TN should supply farmers drought-tolerant and climate-resilient paddy and millet varieties. The government should also establish market complexes at district level to help FPOs. The Centre offers 30 per cent subsidy for establishing drying yards and godowns, State government should provide similar subsidy to FPOs.”

She said State agencies must procure at least 10 per cent of millets and paddy for public distribution from FPOs. At present, Chennai and Coimbatore districts have been chosen for a pilot millet distribution project. This should be extended to the whole State, she said.

V Kirubakaran, farmer-member, Renukambal Farmer Producer Company, Santhavasal, Tiruvannamalai district, said, “Thandarampattu area in this district is known for producing taro root (sembu in Tamil) rich in medicinal and nutritive value. The State should offer subsidy to increase its cultivation area. Regulated markets must be set up to promote cultivation of medicinal plants, flowers and bananas.”

While R Thamizhman, a farmer from Coimbatore, wanted the procurement price of milling copra to be hiked in the budget, RTE Adhiseshan, a farmer from Thiruvallur district, said the number of direct procurement centres should be increased to match paddy cultivation in each district and drying yards must be built along with these centres. Inputs and seeds must be provided free of cost to encourage natural farming, he added.