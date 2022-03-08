STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tender floated for elephant underpass

On February 3, Madras High Court directed the railway board to pass suitable orders to Southern Railway by February 28 to take steps to construct the structures.

elephants

Representational Image

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Palakkad railway division has floated a tender to construct two underpasses between Ettimadai and Walayar in railway line B on the Tamil Nadu side, based on a recent Madras High Court order. But activists remained sceptical if the project would materialise and said the tender has been floated to escape contempt proceedings as the court had set a deadline to decide on the issue.

On February 3, Madras High Court directed the railway board to pass suitable orders to Southern Railway by February 28 to take steps to construct the structures. According to sources, the underpasses were proposed to be built at a cost of Rs 5.68 crore on the railway track (km 505 A/400-500 and km 506/900- 506 A/000) in Madukkarai forest range to facilitate movement of wild elephants. The tender norms stipulate the structures to be built in 24 months. 

Tenkasi Based RTI Activist R Pandiraja claimed, “Officials of Palakkad railway division initiated the works in 2012 and wrote to the then chief wildlife warden of Tamil Nadu seeking the State government to bear the full cost of the project. Now, officials have floated a tender in haste, fearing contempt of court. It is surprising that within a month, Southern Railway got approval for funds from the railway board and floated the tender. The next hearing in the case is on March 18 when the railway officials have to produce evidence of steps taken to reduce elephant deaths on tracks. We suspect the tender is intended for the purpose,” he said.

“In 2012, the total estimated cost for the project construction was `4.5 crore and now it is `5.6 crore. Had officials built the two underpasses then, we could have saved four wild elephants from getting killed by trains in the last five years in the stretch.”

Tamil Nadu elephant
Comments

