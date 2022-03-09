STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All-women post office opened in Coimbatore city

The post office, situated on Lawley Road, was inaugurated by K Gopalan, senior superintendent of post office, Coimbatore division.

Published: 09th March 2022 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE / KRISHNAGIRI: Coimbatore celebrated International Women’s Day by inaugurating the district’s first All-Women sub-post office. The post office, situated on Lawley Road, was inaugurated by K Gopalan, senior superintendent of post office, Coimbatore division. The sub-post office was established in 1908. There are nine employees here - a sub-postmaster, three postal assistants, three post women, a Multitask (MTS) worker and a sanitation worker.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic Wing, SR Senthil Kumar announced a day off for around 50 women traffic police personnel to celebrate the day.

Women police personnel across the city cut cake at the police commissioner campus alongside Coimbatore South DCP ES Uma.

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Mayor Kalapana Anandakumar, along with Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara and Deputy Mayor R Vetriselvan, took part in a series of programmes at the Maniyakaranpalayam Corporation High school and distributed gold and bronze medals to girls who won in State and national-level silambam tournaments. Students of the school were given sanitary napkins, hand sanitisers and face masks. District collector Dr GS Sameeran, launched a sapling planting event at the Collectorate.

Krishnagiri

A rally to raise awareness on saving the girl child against infanticide was organised in the district. Superintendent of Police E Sai Charan Tejaswi, Joint Director of Health Services P Paramasivan, Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital Dean B Asokan and over 200 private nursing college students took part.

