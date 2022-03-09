Bring back TN youth who joined Ukrainian militia: Kin

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The family of a 21-year-old man who joined a paramilitary unit in Ukraine appealed to the State and Union government to bring him home.

R Sainikhesh, a resident of Subramaniyampalayam near Thudiyalur, was studying in the National Aerospace University - Kharkiv Aviation Institute in Kharkiv. In the aftermath of the Russian invasion, he joined Georgian National Legion, a paramilitary unit of volunteers and is engaged in combat alongside the Ukranian forces.

Sainikhesh’s kin came to know about his decision through media reports and is praying for his return. Upset and in a state of shock, Sainikhesh’s mother Jhansi Lakshmi refused to reveal if he is in touch with them.

Officers from central intelligence agencies held inquiry about Sainikhesh. Sources said Sainikesh wanted to join Indian Army, but was rejected. Police said they can’t confirm the veracity of the information.

‘All TN students rescued’

Chennai: All TN students were evacuated from Ukraine, said Rajaya Sabha MP Tiruchy Siva who led the evacuation team. Briefing mediapersons, he said, the State government registered 1,921 students in Ukraine and of this, 1,456 were rescued. Nearly 305 students returned with their own expenses and 34 were not interested returning home.