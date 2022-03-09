Conversion row: Five-member gang arrested for murder plot in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Acting on an intelligence tip, the Coimbatore city police on Tuesday arrested a five-member gang for allegedly planning to murder a man at Selvapuram in the city for opposing a bid to convert his son to Islam after his marriage to a Muslim girl six months ago.

According to police, Arunkumar (28), son of Kumaresan, a resident of Indira Nagar at Selvapuram, was working in a private firm in Hyderabad. In September 2021, Arunkumar married Sahana Hashmi Raja Mohammed of Tiruvarur. The marriage was solemnized at a temple as per Hindu customs with the support of Arunkumar's family. After their marriage, the bride’s mother Noor Nisha, an office-bearer of a Muslim outfit in Tiruvarur district, approached Kumaresan's family and asked Arunkumar to get converted to Islam, but Kumaresan opposed it. Following this, Noor Nisha allegedly approached Fakhruddin to eliminate Kumaresan who in turn conspired with four others to kill him, police said. As gang members H Fakhruddin (54), president of Indian Muslim Development Association (IMDA), from Kodungaiyur in Chennai, H ImranKhan (34) and M Saddam Hussein (29) from Trichy, M Muhammad Ali Jinnah (47) from Perundurai in Erode, and T Ajai alias Ramveer Ajai (21) from Uttar Pradesh were waiting to execute their plan late on Monday, the Selvapuram police arrested them and seized their weapons. The gang was booked under Sections 153 A (1) (b), 120 B of IPC and Section 7 (1)(a) of Criminal Law Amendment Act and remanded in Avinashi sub-jail.

According to police, combing operations were intensified after an intelligence alert about a gang belonging to a Muslim outfit camping in Coimbatore for the past two days with arms procured from a dealer in a northern State. Late on Monday, a police patrol team detained Saddam Hussein near Indra Nagar at Selvapuram on suspicion. He later confessed that he was closely monitoring Kumaresan's movements to alert others waiting near Jalakandeshwarar Temple on Puttuvikki Road to murder him, police said.