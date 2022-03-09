Cuddalore unions want no-trust vote against chairpersons

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Councillors of Nallur panchayat union and C Thandeswaranallur village panchayat on Monday submitted a petition seeking no-confidence motions against their respective chairpersons.

Around 13 councillors petitioned Virudhachalam Revenue Divisional Officer C Ramkumar, stating chairperson Selvi Adiyapatham of PMK and deputy chairperson, Jansimary Thangarasan of AIADMK, were allegedly spending funds without informing the ward members. Due to this, welfare schemes were pending and they could not face the public, they claimed. No action had been taken by panchayat union officials and hence, they submitted a plea to the Virudhachalam RDO, the councillors said.

On December 23, they filed a previous petition. But, it ran into a delay as 15 councilors signed the petition but two among them denied signing it. A case regarding this was filed in court and the petition was sent for forensic test. Following this, few more councillors demanded the motion of no confidence, they requested for it in the petition given on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, panchayat union councilor Muthukannu said, "Among two who denied the signature, one accepted the signature. Now independent councillors also joined with us and so we asked RDO to take action." Meanwhile, the RDO assured action would be taken after consulting with respective panchayat officials, chairperson, deputy chairperson, and revenue department officials.

A source from Virudhachalam said, Nallur panchayat union has got 21 councilors: 13 from DMK, four from AIADMK, two each from PMK and Independent.

Similarly, councillors of C Thandeswaranallur village panchayat protested in front of the Cuddalore Collectorate, demanding action against the panchayat chairperson. They submitted a petition to Collector K Balasubramaniam and alleged the chairperson was involved in some financial scams which came to light in an RTI.