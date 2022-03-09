STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flats will be given in name of women family heads: Stalin

Among the 649 posts for chiefs of municipalities and town panchayats, the party gave 380 to women. This is the Dravidian model of women empowerment,” he said.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements will be allotted in the name of women heads of families, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Tuesday at an event to mark International Women’s Day. This will honour and empower women, he added.

Highlighting the importance the DMK gives women, Stalin said that though the reservation for women in local bodies is 50 per cent, the government has ensured 60 per cent of civic body chiefs are women. “The DMK allocated 11 Mayor posts to women. Among the 649 posts for chiefs of municipalities and town panchayats, the party gave 380 to women. This is the Dravidian model of women empowerment,” he said.

Stalin also listed out welfare measures initiated and implemented by the DMK government under former CM M Karunanidhi and the present government, including free rides for women on town buses, and increasing the quota for women in government jobs from 30 to 40 per cent.

The event was organised by the DMK’s women wing in the city. Former Kerala health minister KK Shailaja, Ethiraj College for Women chairperson Chandradevi Thanikachalam, and Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women principal Sumayaa Dawood, took part. Stalin also inaugurated a new website for the women’s wing.

DMK’s women wing secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, who was present on the occasion, thanked Stalin for implementing various schemes to empower women. The MDMK, CPM and TMC(M) also celebrated International Women’s Day at their party offices with functionaries from the women’s wings of their parties.

