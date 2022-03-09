STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jayakumar’s bail plea adjourned to Friday

The Madras High Court adjourned a bail plea by former minister D Jayakumar in connection with a property dispute case.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court adjourned a bail plea by former minister D Jayakumar in connection with a property dispute case. When the bail petition came up for hearing before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira on Tuesday, the prosecution sought time to respond. 

The complainant in the property dispute case, Mageshkumar, said he is filing an intervening petition in the matter. Subsequently, the judge posted the matter to March 11, directing the prosecution to file a counter-affidavit.

In his application, Jayakumar alleged the Central Crime Branch of the Greater Chennai Police “falsely implicated” him in the case due to political vendetta by using Mageshkumar, brother of his son-in-law, Naveenkumar. He noted that the dispute over the property, on which both siblings had equal share, occurred in 2016 and later in 2020, but the police took action against him only now. Jayakumar moved the HC after the Principal Sessions Court in Chengalpattu rejected relief for him in this case.
 

