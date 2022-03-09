Karnataka won’t succeed in efforts to build dam at Mekedatu: Durai Murugan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan on Tuesday reiterated that Karnataka will not succeed in its efforts to build a dam at Mekedatu and that Tamil Nadu would stall the attempt through all possible legal steps.

“Even if the Karnataka government hikes its allocation from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore for building the dam, people of Tamil Nadu won’t allow a brick to be placed for the construction,” Durai Murugan said in a statement.

Stating that constructing a dam at Mekedatu is aimed at stopping water flow to Tamil Nadu, the minister said the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal had clearly held that the upper riparian State cannot claim sole right over water of an inter-State river. So, building a dam to prevent flow of water is nothing but a violation of the verdicts of CWDT as well as the Supreme Court.

The Union Environment Ministry had categorically said without consent of Tamil Nadu, it would not approve the Mekedatu dam project.

Convene all-party meet: OPS

Meanwhile, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Tuesday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue. Panneerselvam said the Assembly should be convened to adopt a resolution urging the Centre to reject Karnataka’s request to permit construction of a dam, making it clear that there will be no room for talks.

Panneerselvam expressed concern over remark of Union Water Resources Minister that the Centre would not interfere in the issue and that Tamil Nadu and Karnataka should resolve it through talks and that the Centre was ready to facilitate talks. Panneerselvam said Karnataka is refusing to release water as per SC verdict and only surplus water reaches Tamil Nadu.